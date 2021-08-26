LIVE – PM Imran to address nation as PTI unveils three-year performance report

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is attending a ceremony in connection with the launch of his government's three-year performance.

The ceremony is being held at the capital’s Convention Centre. The performance report aimed to give an insight into the ‘efforts of each ministry and division in facilitating the common man in line with the vision of Naya Pakistan’.

The 251-page report shed light on the outline of the achievements of 44 public bodies including ministries, divisions, and departments, through infographics and relevant facts and figures. It was compiled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The report focuses on the accomplishments of the incumbent authorities that have made despite the global economic recession in the wake of the Covid pandemic. It is available for public information at the official website of the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publication.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders have rejected the three-year performance of the government and said that the government has not even set up any mechanism for basic facilities in three years.

PML-N Lahore chapter leaders while talking to media said the premier must point out that so far the prices of medicines have gone up by 600 percent in the last three years.

Electricity prices have also soared seven times, gas prices by 144 percent and oil prices by Rs 36 per liter, the opposition leaders said and maintained that all the previous records of inflation in Pakistan have been broken in the current regime.