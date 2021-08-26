Pentagon confirms US, Afghan causalities in Kabul airport bombings

2 killed, three US troops among 10 injured
Web Desk
07:14 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Pentagon confirms US, Afghan causalities in Kabul airport bombings
KABUL — Pentagon on Thursday confirmed casualties of Afghan and US nationals in two blasts outside the Kabul airport amid an evacuation operation launched after the Taliban takeover.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby in a tweet said that the first explosion held at the Abbey Gate and "was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties".

"We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update," Kirby added.

Afghan media reports said that at least 13 people were killed and more than 60 others injured in the bombings, adding that a suicide attacker had blown himself up outside the airport. 

The injured persons have been shifted to hospital for treatment while the Taliban have tightened security at the airport. 

An eyewitness to the attack outside Kabul airport has told a reporter at the scene that the blast was "really powerful".

"Where we were, there was suddenly an explosion," the man said in footage shared by Reuters.

The bombings come hours after US and UK officials asked their citizens to avoid visiting the airport, citing an imminent threat from insurgents.

More info to follow...

