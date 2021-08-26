Pentagon confirms US, Afghan causalities in Kabul airport bombings
2 killed, three US troops among 10 injured
Share
KABUL — Pentagon on Thursday confirmed casualties of Afghan and US nationals in two blasts outside the Kabul airport amid an evacuation operation launched after the Taliban takeover.
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby in a tweet said that the first explosion held at the Abbey Gate and "was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties".
"We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update," Kirby added.
We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update.— John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021
Afghan media reports said that at least 13 people were killed and more than 60 others injured in the bombings, adding that a suicide attacker had blown himself up outside the airport.
The injured persons have been shifted to hospital for treatment while the Taliban have tightened security at the airport.
An eyewitness to the attack outside Kabul airport has told a reporter at the scene that the blast was "really powerful".
"Where we were, there was suddenly an explosion," the man said in footage shared by Reuters.
The bombings come hours after US and UK officials asked their citizens to avoid visiting the airport, citing an imminent threat from insurgents.
More info to follow...
- Iran welcomes Pakistan’s initiative to advance regional approach on ...09:55 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
- PM Imran counts PTI’s achievements in three years09:30 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
- COAS Bajwa appreciates troops’ combat readiness during Sulemanki ...09:21 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
- US, Nato seek Pakistan's help to complete Afghanistan evacuation as ...08:30 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
- Mirpur Royals’ boss Suleman Raza thrilled on successful completion ...08:11 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
- Dirilis: Ertugrul to not be available on Netflix after Sept 2006:18 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
- Junaid Safdar leaves everyone awestruck with recitation of Sufiana ...04:28 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
- Faryal Mehmood criticised over her ‘tattoo addiction’03:56 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021