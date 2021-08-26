PTI govt under fire for using Indian photos to highlight three-year performance
Web Desk
06:43 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
PTI govt under fire for using Indian photos to highlight three-year performance
Share

LAHORE – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday faced criticism over the photos it used in an advertisement campaign to highlight its three-year performance.

The advertisement was published on front pages of the country’s leading newspapers but social media users, particularly PML-N, were quick to point out that the images appeared to be taken from an Indian website.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb lashed out at the PTI and said the government stole photos from an Indian portal to highlight “fake development and prosperity” in Pakistan.

She claimed that the pictures were taken from imagesbazaar.com.

A Twitter user said, “When in three years who have no deliverance to show, then you end up stealing #HappyImages from Indian website #nayapakistan”

More From This Category
Pakistani soldier embraces martyrdom as ...
12:19 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
Pakistan strongly condemns deadly Kabul airport ...
11:39 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
WFP hails Pakistan’s support for ...
11:27 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Only CJP can take suo motu notice, says Supreme ...
11:11 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Four Levies personnel martyred in Balochistan ...
10:28 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Iran welcomes Pakistan’s initiative to advance ...
09:55 PM | 26 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
LUX Style Awards 2021 unveils nominations for its 20th edition
07:41 PM | 26 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr