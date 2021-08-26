Scores injured in Kabul airport blast: Afghan media
07:14 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
At least 15 people were injured in an explosion outside the Kabul airport amid an evacuation operation to airlift foreign nationals and others from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.
More info to follow...
