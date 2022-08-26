Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar celebrate three years of marriage
09:03 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar celebrate three years of marriage
Source: Naimal Khawar (Instagram)
One of the power couples of Lollywood, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar, is celebrating their third anniversary together.

The couple who tied the knot in 2019, has also been blessed with a son named Mustafa.

The duo is quite interactive with their fans on social media while sharing PDA -filled posts for each other expressing their eternal love.

Khawar took a stroll down the memory lane via a recent post shared on Instagram account. The video featured glimpses of Abbasi and Khawar tying the knot, and other adorable pictures from their journey of three years. Naimal captioned, “3 Years today”, followed by a heart emoji.

Soon after the post went viral, congratulatory messages started pouring into the comments section.

Abbasi and Khawar got hitched in August of 2019 and the duo took everyone by surprise with their wedding invite going viral on social media. 

Hamza Ali Abbasi became a household name after his performance in Pyaare Afzal was critically acclaimed. Khawar made her Lollywood debut with Verna opposite Mahira Khan. 

