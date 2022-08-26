Hania Aamir heap praises on Ishqiya co-star Feroze Khan
04:35 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Hania Aamir heap praises on Ishqiya co-star Feroze Khan
Source: Hania Aamir / Feroze Khan(Instagram)
Lollywood sweetheart Hania Aamir is all praises for her Ishqiya co-star Feroze Khan and was spotted heaping praises on the layer in her revert interview.

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon actress and the Khaani actress played the role of a married couple in the 2020 romance drama Ishqiya and has been one of the favourite onscreen pair ever since.

In her latest interview, the Parde Mein Rehne Do actor revealed why Khan is a sweetheart in real life. She called him gullible and a little naive

“Feroze is a sweetheart. And you know, if he respects you, he’s such a sweet human being. He definitely is that macho man in his own head, but he’s very naive in my opinion. If you like him or if you’re good friends with him or if he respects you and so on, he’ll listen and agree to any advice you give him. If he respects you a lot and you’ve sold the idea of saving the Earth to him, he’ll believe you,” revealed Hania.

Returning the kind compliments, the Aye Musht-e-Khaak actor was also praised for Aamir's bubbly nature., “She’s a sweetheart as well."

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan starred in the upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do. Written by Mohsin Ali, the movie is co-produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh and Shazia Wajahat. 

Moreover, her drama Mere Humsafar has been garnering massive reviews and views. Directed by Qaseem Ali Mureed, the family drama  The drama stars Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir, Aamir Qureshi, Tara Mehmood, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Aly Khan and Omar Shahzad.

