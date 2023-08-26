Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon to grace silver screen after 20 years

Bollywood's power couple, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, is all set to grace the silver screen for the upcoming installment of Welcome. Previously, rumours were rife that the reel couple will be pairing up, and now, sources have confirmed Kumar and Tandon's latest venture, according to Pinkvilla.

The source said, “Akshay and Raveena have worked together on multiple films including cults like Mohra. Their last collaboration was Police Force: An Inside Story.”

Considered one of the it couples of ‘90s, Tandon and Kumar will grace the screens after two decades.

“It has taken 20 years and a comic caper like Welcome 3 to bring the two of them together. While details of their dynamic in the film have been kept under wraps, it is unlike anything they have done before," the source added.

The third part of the franchise and sequel to films Welcome and Welome Back is titled Welcome to the Jungle and is being made by the same producer, Firoz Nadiadwala.

Starring Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, the film boasts an ensemble cast.

The source shared that Welcome to the Jungle will be an ‘adventure comedy’ and that pre-production work is underway while shooting schedules are simultaneously being figured out.

Welcome to the Jungle will hit the floors on Christmas 2024.