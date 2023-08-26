Karachi weather update

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather in plain areas of the country's southeastern region including the provincial capital Karachi during the next 24 hours.

Karachi Rain Update

As the sultry and oppressive weather maintains its grip in several other parts of country, the weather forecast department predicted a slight chance of drizzle in the coastal areas.

Karachi temperature today

On Saturday, the mercury reached 32°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop to 29 or 30°C in the evening.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality was recorded 62 for the day. According to AccuWeather, the air of financial capital has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

It is recommended to reduce time spent outside if they are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Monsoon Alert

Weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country. Met Office predicted that several parts of Pakistan will receive more monsoon rains with occasional gaps till August 27.

PMD said a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country. Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in the upper parts of the country.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in the Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir.