PAKvAFG: Pakistan opt to bat first against Afghanistan in 3rd ODI

COLOMBO – Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bat first against Afghanistan in the third and final game of ODI series, with Team Green leading the series 2-0.

Four changes have been made in Pakistan team for the last game against Afghanistan. Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz and Wasim Junior were included while Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Usama Mir got rest.

After clinching the first two matches, Pakistan will eye a clean sweep over Afghanistan as both sides meet today on Saturday at Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo.

The final game of the series will start today at 2:30 local time as Babar Azam-led Team Green will be eager to showcase their talent, skill, and temperament against northwestern neighbors.

Men in Green dominated Afghanistan right throughout the 3-game series as they came hard in the first ODI match, and thrashed Afghanistan by 59 runs. In the second match, Afghan openers were on a rampage as they gave a huge target of 300.

Despite strong effort with the bat, Babar XI chased not so easy target with just 1 wicket and 1 ball to spare.

After the last win, the Green Shirts gained an unassailable lead (2-0) while Afghanistan will look to put up a tough fight to avoid a clean sweep.

Pakistan Squad

Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf/Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Afghanistan Squad

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI Live Streaming

The match will be live telecast on PTV sports while several apps will also provide live scoring details to the cricket fans.