Shehnaaz Gill-Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to release in Bangladesh

Bollywood's megastar Salman Khan is all set to treat his Bangladeshi fans. Khan's latest offering Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to release in Bangladesh on August 25.

The family entertainer was originally released on April 21 and recieved mixed reviews from the critics. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill among others.

The Bodyguard actor took to social media on Friday (August 25) announced that his recent release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release in Bangladesh today.

Taking to Instagram, Khan dropped the poster along with the announcement, writing, “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan releasing today in Bangladesh. Get ready for a full dose of action, fun and entertainment!"

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Khan will be next seen in his highly-anticipated action thriller film Tiger 3.