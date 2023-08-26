Weather Update for Lahore

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rains in Lahore that might cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of the metropolis.

Lahore Rain Update

The provincial capital received scattered rain in different areas on late Friday, and the ongoing monsoon season is expected to continue that bring more downpour.

In its fresh advisory, Met Office said rain-wind, and thundershower is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal, Mianwali, Lahore, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Khushab, Gujranwala and Faisalabad. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the province.

Lahore Temperature today

On Saturday, the temperature of Lahore was predicted to hover between 36-38C. It is sunny and cloudy in the metropolis.

Max UV Index was recorded at 6 which is considered high. Winds blew at 9km/h, with visibility of 5km.

Lahore Air Quality Index

Air quality of Lahore was recorded at 52. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Monsoon alert

A westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country. Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in the upper parts of Pakistan.

Met Office predicted rain-wind/thundershower in Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.