Dengue cases in Sindh rise by 135% in first seven months of 2024

Web Desk
02:10 AM | 26 Aug, 2024
Dengue cases in Sindh have surged by approximately 135% in the first seven months of this year compared to the same period in 2023, according to a report released on Friday by the Sindh Health Department.

So far in 2024, a total of 1,167 dengue fever cases have been reported across the province, with 1,022 of them detected in Karachi alone. The report highlights that 1,034 dengue cases were recorded in Sindh during the first seven months of 2024, a significant increase from the 440 cases reported during the same period last year.

Breaking down this year's cases, the department reported 83 cases from Hyderabad, 34 from Mirpurkhas, and 12 from Sukkur. Additionally, eight cases each were reported from Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Within Karachi, the highest number of dengue cases was reported in district East with 329 cases, followed by 241 cases in district Central, 197 in district South, and 86 in district Korangi. Other areas include 66 cases in Keamari, 60 in district West, and 43 in district Malir.

Tragically, the vector-borne disease has claimed one life in Karachi this year.

