Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-December-25- Updated 09:00 AM

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 26, 2020 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 160.2 161
Euro EUR 192 194
UK Pound Sterling GBP 213.5 216.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 43 43.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 41.9 42.5
Australian Dollar AUD 119 121
Bahrain Dinar BHD 405.8 407.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 121 123
China Yuan CNY 25 25.15
Danish Krone DKK 25.45 25.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.55 17.8
Indian Rupee INR 2.15 2.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 500 502.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 38.95 39.3
New Zealand Dollar NZD 103.85 104.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.55 17.8
Omani Riyal OMR 411.5 413.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 42.6 42.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 117.5 120
Swedish Korona SEK 18.1 18.35
Swiss Franc CHF 180.3 181.2
Thai Bhat THB 5.25 5.35

