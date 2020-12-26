PM Imran to lay foundation of projects worth Rs15bn in Chakwal today
Web Desk
10:41 AM | 26 Dec, 2020
PM Imran to lay foundation of projects worth Rs15bn in Chakwal today
LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone for different projects worth Rs15 billion in Chakwal today, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan tweeted on Saturday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the premier will lay the foundation stone for multiple projects worth Rs15 billion which include a 500-bed hospital, University of Chakwal, and the Northern by-pass.

She said the development projects are an important part of the government’s manifesto to provide equal opportunities for development to all cities across Pakistan.

Buzdar believed in serving citizens, and Punjab is achieving its objectives due to effective policies.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authorities to revise the master plans of all the major cities across Pakistan. The premier reiterated that it will help ensure the provision of better facilities to the citizens.

