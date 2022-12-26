Indian actress Jannat Zubair performs Umrah with brother

Indian actress Jannat Zubair performed Umrah with her brother Ayaan Zubair.

Jannat Zubair, who has established herself as a popular television actress and influencer, performed her first Umrah along with her brother Ayaan Zubair, who too is equally popular on social media. The two shared photos from their first Umrah in Mecca.

After several photos of Shah Rukh Khan from Mecca went viral, Jannat Zubair dropped a couple of photos from her Umrah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)