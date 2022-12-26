PAKvNZ: Sarfaraz Ahmed returns as Pakistan bat first in maiden Test against New Zealand

KARACHI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bat first in the opening Test against New Zealand played at Karachi National Back Cricket Arena.

Former captain and seasoned player Sarfaraz Ahmed returned to the squad to play his 50th red ball game after four years. Debutant Mir Hamza has been included in the squad in place of Naseem Shah who was ruled out due to an injury.

The two-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand is being after 32 years of wait for the venue to host Kiwis in a Test match.

Squads

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (capt), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel