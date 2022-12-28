Traffic police start breathalyser tests to catch drunk drivers in Lahore

LAHORE – Police in Pakistan's cultural capital have announced starting breathalyser tests to stop people from driving in an intoxicated state.
The Traffic police have set up special checkpoints at various locations in the metropolis and started using breathalyzers to nab drunk drivers.
In a recent interaction with the media, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Dr. Assad Malhi, revealed that the latest initiative stemmed from cases in which intoxicated drivers lost control which led to major accidents.
The top traffic cop of the country’s second-largest city warned of legal action against drunk drivers under Motor Vehicle Ordinance. Offenders will face jail time up to 6 months along with the fine, the CTO added.
خبردار، ہوشیار: اب تیز رفتاری اور نشہ میں دھت ہوکر گاڑی چلانا مہنگا پڑ سکتا ہے، ٹریفک پولیس کا اوورسپیڈنگ اور شراب کے نشے میں دھت ڈرائیورز کے خلاف سخت کارروائی کا فیصلہ.#Drunkdriving #overspeeding #Trafficrules #Trafficpolice #RoadSafety @drmalhi @OfficialDPRPP pic.twitter.com/vffBpdzt0P— City Traffic Police Lahore (@ctplahore) December 25, 2022
Lahore Traffic Police also shared the new initiative on its official handle on Twitter, asking citizens to behave responsibly and don’t drive whilst intoxicated.
Drunk driving is said to be a major cause of death as thousands of people are killed in major crashes every year.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 28, 2022 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.9
|235.05
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|297.5
|300.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.6
|69.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.8
|65.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|153.5
|154.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.02
|606.52
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.62
|167.97
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.70
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.97
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.7
|244.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,150. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,230 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
