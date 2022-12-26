Ushna Shah calls out YouTube channel for using her morphed video to make money

Lollywood diva Ushna Shah easily stands out from the crowd, be it her acting, her fashion sense or her public statements.

This time around, the Bashir Momin star has called out a YouTube channel on her Instagram handle for uploading a fake video of her.

The video’s thumbnail projected that Shah emotionally discussed her co-star Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Aliza Sultan’s domestic violence case. The Cheekh actor requested everyone to report the aforementioned clip as it was fabricated and spreading misinformation on the internet.

"Normally I ignore such nonsense, but the video is spreading like wildfire. Half a million views!” She said and then proceeded to highlight the origin of the footage used in the clip. “Please report this. They have used a clip of me crying about a dog being brutally shot from two years ago and edited it.”

On the work front, Ushna Shah's drama serial Habs has been receiving a mind-boggling response from TV viewers and social media users. With many loving the drama, there are some who are criticising it for various reasons.