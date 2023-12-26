Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 26th December 2023

Web Desk
08:44 AM | 26 Dec, 2023
Daily Horoscope

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, it is the reality to understand the harshness and uncertainty of life. Be calm and composed in life. You feel focused but have to become determined for the assigned tasks. Stay connected with the tasks assigned. 

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, life may turn very testing and challenging but be a realist and stronger. Start a new business and continue investing in the same. Be strict and disciplined in lie.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you may feel depressed and disappointed to face friendship. Share your emotions with closest. Find new avenues in business sector and prepare market survey. Stay focused and plan wisely for the future.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you need to let go of past traumatic memories and unlearn toxic patterns to meet the love you deserve.  Remember, communication is the key at the work place. Be optimist and practical.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you must need to devote social attention for gatherings. You are likely to meet several prospective dates. Give your heart only to the one who shares the same values. Share knowledge with friends and learn IT skills for work experience. 

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, you will be counting the number of proposals received for making final audit report. Finally, you will make yourself open to loving relationships and finding someone who soothes your heart. 

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you may find the possibility of finding your special one is high. You can meet them quite anywhere, even while waiting for your metro. New relationship will bring out their balancing powers. While maintaining a spectacular career, you will also make time for romantic dinners. 

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, you will have to understand the truths of life. It is forming an irresistible aura attracting multiple desirable romantic prospects. Win hearts of others and accomplish everything you aspire. Be a man to confront odds of life. 

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you seem to be in love life and lack of energy to deal with a romantic relationship. You will look for love again. Couples will plan to hit the next milestone in their relationship. Enjoy the moments with pride and pleasure.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, you may find that the right one is waiting just around the corner. Just don't be afraid to flaunt your authentic self.  The best part is your partner will enjoy every bit of it. Be positive and practical minded.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you have to raise your income. Recognize that you can handle challenging tasks. Try to bridge slight lack of cooperation from close relatives. Stay committed and spread smiles all around. 

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20) 

Today, you have to pay attention to all important tasks as liability. Start behaving with love and affection. Try to be a family man and relish moments whenever you find extra time. Be confident and committed with all friends.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

08:51 AM | 25 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 25th December 2023

09:27 AM | 24 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 24, 2023

08:44 AM | 23 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 23rd December 2023

08:42 AM | 22 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 22nd December 2023

09:19 AM | 21 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 21, 2023

08:44 AM | 20 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 20th December 2023

Advertisement

Latest

08:44 AM | 26 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 26th December 2023

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 26 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 26th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee exchange rates for different currencies including US Dollar, European Euro, UK Pound Sterling, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies on December 25, 2023 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.4 285.15
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.3 76
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 752.82 760.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.21 930.21
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.79 61.39
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.27 743.27
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 328.02 330.52
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan; Check today gold price - 26 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in local market on Tuesday stands at Rs218,200 amid positive trajectory in international rates. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 26 December 2023

A day after long weekend, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.

For 22 Karat, price of single tola gold stands at Rs200,015, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,925 and Rs163,650 for 1 tola of 18k gold.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $10.85 to settle at $2,083 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: