Pakistan showcases new fleet of Turkish drones on Quaid-e-Azam's birth anniversary

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Sunday presented the upgrade of its aerial division with Turkish weaponry, including drones, to mark the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“Pakistan Air Force on the Path to Modernization,” a two-and-a-half minute documentary, showcased Akıncı and the Bayraktar TB2 uncrewed combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs), as well as JF-17 Block III and J-10C military jets, which were added to its inventory this year. Pakistan and China have jointly produced the JF fighter aircraft series.

The Pakistan Air Force said in a statement, “The video highlights the fact that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah illuminated the oppressed Muslims of the subcontinent with a ray of hope and united them as one nation to achieve a separate and independent homeland for them. It is because of Quaid’s tireless efforts that we are breathing in a free state today.”

Earlier this year, Pakistan’s secretary for defence production Humayun Aziz said that Türkiye and the South Asian nation “will consolidate their work and look ahead” to new fields, including uncrewed aerial vehicles and advanced fighters.

He said that new frontiers include drones and advanced fighters “because already we are progressing a lot in the submarines and shipbuilding.”

Türkiye and Pakistan are also working together on the military side on small arms and other projects, Aziz added.

Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was born on Dec 25, 1876. The Pakistan Air Force said Jinnah “envisioned and founded a state based on the principles of democracy, freedom, equality, tolerance and social justice.”

“The Quaid’s ideology, vision and guiding principles of faith, unity and discipline are a beacon for us in our journey to become a great nation,” it added.

According to the Stratcom Bureau, a Pakistan-based defense-related social media platform, the Pakistan Air Force documentary showed off its new inductions, including Akıncı and Bayraktar TB2, besides a family of indigenous loitering munitions, new ultra-long beyond visual range air-to-air missiles and a whole range of new surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) and precision-guided munition (PGMs) and more.