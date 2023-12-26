PTI moves Peshawar High Court today to regain ‘bat’ symbol for upcoming elections

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided against PTI letting contest upcoming elections using electoral symbol 'bat', and the former ruling party is moving co.urt against the decision.

Opposing the move of top electoral body, PTI called it legitimate right to contest the upcoming general election with symbol of bat.

The leaders of beleaugured PTI hinted at filing petition in the Peshawar High Court, hoping that the court will void ECP move.

Party’s chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, reportedly discussed the matter with Imran Khan in prison and will file the petition today.

Last week, the polls body declared PTI's intra-party elections null and void, and ruled that former prime minister Imran Khan's party would not be allowed to retain its electoral symbol of ‘bat’ for the February 8 general election.

ECP took notice of PTI’s intra-party in which Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was easily elected as the party’s new chairman. The polls were held on December 3, days after the ECP declared as null and void the intra-party polls held in June 2022, giving the PTI 20 days to hold fresh elections or be ready to become ineligible for the poll symbol.