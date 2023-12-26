PTI moves Peshawar High Court today to regain ‘bat’ symbol for upcoming elections

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided against PTI letting contest upcoming elections using electoral symbol 'bat', and the former ruling party is moving co.urt against the decision.
Opposing the move of top electoral body, PTI called it legitimate right to contest the upcoming general election with symbol of bat.
The leaders of beleaugured PTI hinted at filing petition in the Peshawar High Court, hoping that the court will void ECP move.
Party’s chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, reportedly discussed the matter with Imran Khan in prison and will file the petition today.
Last week, the polls body declared PTI's intra-party elections null and void, and ruled that former prime minister Imran Khan's party would not be allowed to retain its electoral symbol of ‘bat’ for the February 8 general election.
ECP took notice of PTI’s intra-party in which Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was easily elected as the party’s new chairman. The polls were held on December 3, days after the ECP declared as null and void the intra-party polls held in June 2022, giving the PTI 20 days to hold fresh elections or be ready to become ineligible for the poll symbol.
KARACHI – Pakistani currency started week with improvement against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.
In the early hours of trading, Pakistani rupee moved up by 42 paise in interbank and the rate stands at Rs282.10.
Last week, PKR climbed by Rs0.73 against the USD in the inter-bank market to settle at 282.53.
Rupee moved up for sixth consecutive week as local currency advanced against the dollar, a momentum aided by the announcement of staff-level agreement.
KARACHI – Gold rates in local market on Tuesday stands at Rs218,200 amid positive trajectory in international rates.
A day after long weekend, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.
For 22 Karat, price of single tola gold stands at Rs200,015, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,925 and Rs163,650 for 1 tola of 18k gold.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $10.85 to settle at $2,083 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
