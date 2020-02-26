Shaneira Akram excited over special gift from Karachi Kings
KARACHI - Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera Akram Monday shared her excitement on Instagram over a personalised T-shirt gifted to her by her husband's franchise. The shirt does not have Shaniera’s name but has ‘Bhabi’ [sister-in-law] written on it.
"Yeah, the first time anyone personalised my T-shirt and I couldn’t be more proud, thank you Karachi Kings, now let’s win this in style !!!!!," she wrote Instagram.
Here is the post:
The Kings have won against Peshawar Zalmi and lost a match to Quetta Gladiators so far in the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2020.
Karachi Kings are locked with three other teams in the second position on two points but are on fifth based on their inferior net run rate.
