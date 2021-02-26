Pakistan signs $1.1bn deal with Qatar to import oil, LNG
Web Desk
02:37 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
Pakistan signs $1.1bn deal with Qatar to import oil, LNG
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has signed a $1.1 billion loan agreement with International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), the country’s premier announced on Friday.

State-owned Pakistan State Oil, Pak-Arab Refinery and Pakistan LNG will utilise the funds to import crude oil, refined petroleum products and LNG during 2021, the government said.

“This will be helpful to augment foreign currency reserves of the country and provide resources to meet the oil import bill,” it said.

Pakistan LNG bought an LNG cargo from Qatar Petroleum for April delivery following a tender earlier in the month at just over 10% of Dated Brent.

According to local media reports, demand for oil and gas in Pakistan has been recovering as economic activities inch towards normalcy.

The South Asian nation, which started importing LNG in 2015, has two operational floating import terminals, both in Port Qasim near Karachi.

More From This Category
UN, US hail Pakistan-India agreement to ceasefire ...
02:20 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
Ogra recommends Rs20.7/litre hike In Petrol price
01:07 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
PM Imran thanks Sri Lanka for allowing burials of ...
12:08 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
Pakistan’s Umar Akmal gets 6-month relief; ...
11:00 AM | 26 Feb, 2021
At FACTI Panel, Pakistan urges ‘haven’ ...
09:19 AM | 26 Feb, 2021
On anniversary of first confirmed case, Pakistan ...
08:32 AM | 26 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
This Indian actress agrees Karachi has the best food in South Asia
01:22 PM | 26 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr