Pakistan signs $1.1bn deal with Qatar to import oil, LNG
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has signed a $1.1 billion loan agreement with International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), the country’s premier announced on Friday.
State-owned Pakistan State Oil, Pak-Arab Refinery and Pakistan LNG will utilise the funds to import crude oil, refined petroleum products and LNG during 2021, the government said.
“This will be helpful to augment foreign currency reserves of the country and provide resources to meet the oil import bill,” it said.
Pakistan LNG bought an LNG cargo from Qatar Petroleum for April delivery following a tender earlier in the month at just over 10% of Dated Brent.
According to local media reports, demand for oil and gas in Pakistan has been recovering as economic activities inch towards normalcy.
The South Asian nation, which started importing LNG in 2015, has two operational floating import terminals, both in Port Qasim near Karachi.
- Pakistan signs $1.1bn deal with Qatar to import oil, LNG02:37 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
- UN, US hail Pakistan-India agreement to ceasefire at LoC in disputed ...02:20 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
- PSL6, Match 7, Lahore vs Multan - Live Score and Live Updates02:00 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
- PM Imran arrives in Lahore on day-long visit01:42 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
-
- ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ – Kashif Zameer reassures Pakistanis of ...11:49 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi – A gripping plot about social evils09:42 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Ali Xeeshan and wife Myra welcome first baby06:36 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021