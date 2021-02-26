PM Imran arrives in Lahore on day-long visit
01:42 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – PM Imran Khan arrived in Lahore on a one-day visit on Friday where he will preside over important meetings at Punjab CM House.

The state broadcaster reports that the the premier will meet different lawmakers whereas CM Punjab Usman Buzdar will brief him about the provincial administrative and other matters while he will also be informed over the registry digitalization, local bodies system and housing society project for low-income persons.

Imran Khan will also lay the foundation stone of central business district project in Walton, Lahore Cantonment.

