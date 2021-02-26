PSL 2021, Match 8, Quetta vs Peshawar - Live Score and Live Updates

KARACHI - Quetta Gladiators to face Peshawar Zalmi in the eighth match on Friday (today) of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 here at National Stadium.

Gladiators, the 2019 champions, had faced two defeats in their first two games. Zalmi, who lost their first game against Lahore Qalandars by four wickets, seemed in a much better mood when they downed Multan Sultans by six wickets. They chased the 194-run target with six balls to spare.

The match is scheduled to start at 8:00pm. Click here for the latest points table.

Teams

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, and Mohammad Amir Khan.

Quetta Gladiators: Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, and Faf du Plessis.