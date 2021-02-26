PSL6, Match 7, Lahore vs Multan - Live Score and Live Updates
02:00 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
PSL6, Match 7, Lahore vs Multan - Live Score and Live Updates
KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans in the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at the National Stadium today.

The match will be played at 3pm.

The Qalandars top the chart after securing victories against Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in their opening two fixtures.

The Multan Sultans, on the other hand, lost their first two matches of this PSL 2021.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal

Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr

