PSL6, Match 7 | Qalandars set 158 runs target for Sultans – Live Score and Live Updates
Share
KARACHI – Lahore Sultans set a target of 158 runs for Multan Sultans in the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at the National Stadium today (Friday).
Fakhar Zaman and skipper Sohail Akhtar could not help the team in the way fans were expecting. They jointly contributed only 16 runs.
Later, all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez performed well as he made 61 runs to help the team taking the target to beyond 150-mark. Denly however made 31 runs.
Sultans bowlers’ Shahnawaz Dhani and Carlos BGrathwaite claimed two wickets each while Usman Qadir claimed one wicket.
Earlier today, Sultans won the toss the decided to field first.
The match started at 3pm.
Multan win the toss and bowll🥳🥳🥳 #LQvMS— The Sultans (@LetsPlaySaeen) February 26, 2021
The Qalandars top the chart after securing victories against Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in their opening two fixtures.
The Multan Sultans, on the other hand, lost their first two matches of this PSL 2021.
Squads
Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal
Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr
- Iraq appreciates professionalism of Pakistani Armed Forces05:49 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
- Takaful Pakistan Limited is now Salaam Takaful Limited05:38 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
-
- PSL6, Match 7 | Qalandars set 158 runs target for Sultans – Live ...05:00 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
- Feb 26 – Pakistan celebrates botched Indian 'surgical strike' at ...04:52 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
- Lady Gaga offers $500,000 for her stolen French dogs04:29 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
- Atif Aslam releases teaser for his upcoming song Raat02:55 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
- Hareem Shah's new video for Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari takes social media ...03:22 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021