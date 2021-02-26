PSL6, Match 7 | Qalandars set 158 runs target for Sultans – Live Score and Live Updates
Web Desk
05:00 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
PSL6, Match 7 | Qalandars set 158 runs target for Sultans – Live Score and Live Updates
Share

KARACHI – Lahore Sultans set a target of 158 runs for Multan Sultans in the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at the National Stadium today (Friday).

Fakhar Zaman and skipper Sohail Akhtar could not help the team in the way fans were expecting. They jointly contributed only 16 runs.

Later, all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez performed well as he made 61 runs to help the team taking the target to beyond 150-mark. Denly however made 31 runs.

Sultans bowlers’ Shahnawaz Dhani and Carlos BGrathwaite claimed two wickets each while Usman Qadir claimed one wicket.

Earlier today, Sultans won the toss the decided to field first.

The match started at 3pm.

The Qalandars top the chart after securing victories against Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in their opening two fixtures.

The Multan Sultans, on the other hand, lost their first two matches of this PSL 2021.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal

Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr

More From This Category
Quetta Gladiators' Chris Gayle takes on Shalwar ...
05:16 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
PSL6, Match 7 – Lahore Qalandars face Multan ...
10:00 AM | 26 Feb, 2021
Pakistan’s Umar Akmal gets 6-month relief; ...
11:00 AM | 26 Feb, 2021
NCOC allows 50 percent audience in PSL 6 matches
11:05 AM | 25 Feb, 2021
Karachi Kings’ Babar and Sharjeel set highest ...
08:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
PSL6, Match 6 - Islamabad United beat Karachi ...
10:53 PM | 24 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Quetta Gladiators' Chris Gayle takes on Shalwar Challenge in Pakistan
05:16 PM | 26 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr