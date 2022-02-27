Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against Multan Sultans in PSL 7 final
07:00 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against Multan Sultans in PSL 7 final
LAHORE — Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and decided to bat first against Multan Sultans in the final of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Lahore’s Qaddafi Stadium today (Sunday).

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United and Multan Sultans knocked out Peshawar Zalmi to reach the final. 

The final match will begin at 7.30 PM, but fans have been advised to reach the stadium before 6:00 PM, before the closure of the gates. 

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Daniyal, Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Dean Foxcroft, Zaman Khan, Maaz Khan, Samit Patel, Syed Faridoun, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Akif Javed, Ben Dunk and Matthew Potts. 

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani  

