Lahore Qalandars lift maiden PSL trophy
LAHORE — Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 42 runs in the final match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.
Moahmmad Hafeez and Harry Brook’s powerful innings helped Lahore Qalandars to set a handsome target of 181 runs for Multan Sultans in the final of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Lahore’s Qaddafi Stadium today (Sunday).
After Qalandars suffered early blows by losing wickets of their top order – Fakhar Zamah, Abdullah Shafique, Zeeshan Ashraf and Kamran Ghulam – Hafeez and Brook helped the team recover.
Hafeez made 69 off 46 before he was sent to pavilion by Shahnawaz Dahani, denting Qalandar’s recovery.
💥 SIX SIX SIX 💥 #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #MSvLQ I #HBLPSLFinal pic.twitter.com/VCDBExz3TI— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 27, 2022
Brook made 41 runs while Davis Wiese smashed 28 off 8.
Harry o Harry!#HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #MSvLQ I #HBLPSLFinal pic.twitter.com/8jxjJ0MOAI— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 27, 2022
Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United and Multan Sultans knocked out Peshawar Zalmi to reach the final.
The final match will begin at 7.30 PM, but fans have been advised to reach the stadium before 6:00 PM, before the closure of the gates.
🔊 Fans in Lahore 🔊— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 26, 2022
We will be waiting to see you at the curtain closing tomorrow!
Make sure you be there before 6 PM and catch all the action live 👌🏼 #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai I #MSvLQ pic.twitter.com/ktedpl6aPm
Squads
Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Daniyal, Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Dean Foxcroft, Zaman Khan, Maaz Khan, Samit Patel, Syed Faridoun, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Akif Javed, Ben Dunk and Matthew Potts.
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani
Aleem Dar, Richard Illingworth to umpire ... 02:20 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – Aleem Dar and Richard Illingworth of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires have been named as on-field umpires ...
