Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans to clash in PSL 7 final today
Web Desk
10:28 AM | 27 Feb, 2022
Source: @thePSLt20 (Twitter)
LAHORE— Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars are all set to clash in the final of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Lahore’s Qaddafi Stadium on Sunday (February 27).

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United and Multan Sultans knocked out Peshawar Zalmi to reach the final. 

The final match will begin at 7.30 PM, but fans have been advised to reach the stadium before 6:00 PM, before the closure of the gates. 

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Daniyal, Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Dean Foxcroft, Zaman Khan, Maaz Khan, Samit Patel, Syed Faridoun, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Akif Javed, Ben Dunk and Matthew Potts. 

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani  

Aleem Dar, Richard Illingworth to umpire ... 02:20 PM | 26 Feb, 2022

LAHORE – Aleem Dar and Richard Illingworth of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires have been named as on-field umpires ...

