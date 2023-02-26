PSL 8: Karachi Kings eye comeback at home ground in clash against in-form Multan Sultans

KARACHI – Sunday is the double-header day in Pakistan Super League season 8 as Kings face off against Multan Sultans at National Stadium while Qalandars will lock horns with Zalmi in the evening.

The first game between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans starts at 2 pm.

The home side tumbled in the initial games and faced back-to-back blows and are hovering at fourth position in the points table with just 2 points from 5 fixtures.

Confident Multan Sultans are having a dream run in the leading Twenty20 league. The team appeared in 5 games so far and bagged four matches. Kings are said to be under pressure in wake of recent performances and the team will need to build momentum before the qualifying round to advance in PSL8.

Imad Wasim led squad made efforts but missed some of the games with little difference. Zalmi beat them by just two runs in their opener, Gladiators won the game with mere six runs and Multan Sultan outfoxed the Kings by just three runs.

Meanwhile, fans continue to support the Kings as James Vince, Matthew Wade, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik have the potential to lift Kings at any stage.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade(w), James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Umar, Imran Tahir, Akif Javed, Mir Hamza, Sharjeel Khan, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Tabraiz Shamsi, Muhammad Musa, Qasim Akram, Muhammad Akhlaq, Tayyab Tahir

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Ihsanullah, Anwar Ali, Tim David, Akeal Hosein, Sameen Gul, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Sarwar