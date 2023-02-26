Search

PSL8: Karachi Kings set 168-run target for Multan Sultans

Web Desk 03:49 PM | 26 Feb, 2023
Source: @MultanSultans/Twitter

KARACHI – Karachi Kings set 168-run target for Multan Sultans to win the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

Kings’ Tayyab Tahir remained the top scorer with 65 runs off 46 balls. Matthew Wade scored 46 runs helping his team to post 167 for 3. Sultans’ Ihsanullah grabbed two wickets.

Sunday is the double-header day in the PSL8 as Kings face off against Multan Sultans at National Stadium while Qalandars will lock horns with Zalmi in the evening.

The home side tumbled in the initial games and faced back-to-back blows and are hovering at fourth position in the points table with just 2 points from 5 fixtures.

Confident Multan Sultans are having a dream run in the leading Twenty20 league. The team appeared in 5 games so far and bagged four matches. Kings are said to be under pressure in wake of recent performances and the team will need to build momentum before the qualifying round to advance in PSL8.

Imad Wasim led squad made efforts but missed some of the games with little difference. Zalmi beat them by just two runs in their opener, Gladiators won the game with mere six runs and Multan Sultan outfoxed the Kings by just three runs.

Karachi Kings suffer major setback as Mohammad gets injured

Squads

Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade(w), James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Umar, Imran Tahir, Akif Javed, Mir Hamza, Sharjeel Khan, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Tabraiz Shamsi, Muhammad Musa, Qasim Akram, Muhammad Akhlaq, Tayyab Tahir

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Ihsanullah, Anwar Ali, Tim David, Akeal Hosein, Sameen Gul, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Sarwar

Punjab refuses funds for security of PSL8 matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

