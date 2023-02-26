PSL8, Match 15 – Lahore Qalandars win toss, bat first against Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore Qalandars are set to take on Peshawar Zalmi in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium today.

Winning the toss, Qalandars chose to bat first. The match starts 07:00pm (PKT).

Lahore are currently in the third position of the points table with two wins after three matches. They are followed by Peshawar Zalmi at the 4th spot, with 2 wins and 2 losses from their 4 matches of the league. Both the teams have 4 points each.

Star Pakistani batter Babar Azam is the top run-scorer for Peshawar Zalmi with 171 runs at a strike rate of 131. He has struck 2 sixes and 18 fours.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been the best bowler for Lahore Qalandars and has picked up 5 wickets while bowling at an average of 17 and an economy rate of 7.33.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi –Babar Azam, Rovman Powell (West Indies), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), (all Platinum), Mujeeb Ur Rehman (Afghanistan), Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Wahab Riaz (all Diamond), Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris (all Gold), Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England), Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir (all Silver), Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem (both Emerging). Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand) (Supplementary). Peshawar Zalmi will pick their second Supplementary at the Replacement Draft.

Lahore Qalandars – Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Shaheen Shah Afridi (all Platinum), Dawid Wiese (Namibia), Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf (all Diamond), Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson (England), Sikander Raza (Zimbabwe) (all Gold), Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook (England), Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig (all Silver), Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan (both Emerging). Jalat Khan and Jordan Cox (England) (both Supplementary)