PSL8, Match 15 – Lahore Qalandars win toss, bat first against Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore Qalandars are set to take on Peshawar Zalmi in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium today.
Winning the toss, Qalandars chose to bat first. The match starts 07:00pm (PKT).
Lahore are currently in the third position of the points table with two wins after three matches. They are followed by Peshawar Zalmi at the 4th spot, with 2 wins and 2 losses from their 4 matches of the league. Both the teams have 4 points each.
Star Pakistani batter Babar Azam is the top run-scorer for Peshawar Zalmi with 171 runs at a strike rate of 131. He has struck 2 sixes and 18 fours.
Shaheen Shah Afridi has been the best bowler for Lahore Qalandars and has picked up 5 wickets while bowling at an average of 17 and an economy rate of 7.33.
Squads
Peshawar Zalmi –Babar Azam, Rovman Powell (West Indies), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), (all Platinum), Mujeeb Ur Rehman (Afghanistan), Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Wahab Riaz (all Diamond), Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris (all Gold), Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England), Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir (all Silver), Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem (both Emerging). Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand) (Supplementary). Peshawar Zalmi will pick their second Supplementary at the Replacement Draft.
Lahore Qalandars – Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Shaheen Shah Afridi (all Platinum), Dawid Wiese (Namibia), Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf (all Diamond), Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson (England), Sikander Raza (Zimbabwe) (all Gold), Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook (England), Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig (all Silver), Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan (both Emerging). Jalat Khan and Jordan Cox (England) (both Supplementary)
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 26, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.7
|269.65
|Euro
|EUR
|275.9
|278.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313.25
|316.38
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,600 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
