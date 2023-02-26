PSL8: Multan Sultans opt to field first against Karachi Kings

KARACHI – Multan Sultans on Sunday won the toss and elected to field first against Karachi Kings in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League season 8. The game starts at 2 pm.
Sunday is the double-header day in Pakistan Super League season 8 as Kings face off against Multan Sultans at National Stadium while Qalandars will lock horns with Zalmi in the evening.
The home side tumbled in the initial games and faced back-to-back blows and are hovering at fourth position in the points table with just 2 points from 5 fixtures.
Welcome @MultanSultans in Karachi 🤝— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) February 25, 2023
It's time we get in action again! 🤜🤛#KingsSquad | #YehHaiKarachi| #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/y9LjIKYata
Confident Multan Sultans are having a dream run in the leading Twenty20 league. The team appeared in 5 games so far and bagged four matches. Kings are said to be under pressure in wake of recent performances and the team will need to build momentum before the qualifying round to advance in PSL8.
Imad Wasim led squad made efforts but missed some of the games with little difference. Zalmi beat them by just two runs in their opener, Gladiators won the game with mere six runs and Multan Sultan outfoxed the Kings by just three runs.
Meanwhile, fans continue to support the Kings as James Vince, Matthew Wade, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik have the potential to lift Kings at any stage.
Squads
Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade(w), James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Umar, Imran Tahir, Akif Javed, Mir Hamza, Sharjeel Khan, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Tabraiz Shamsi, Muhammad Musa, Qasim Akram, Muhammad Akhlaq, Tayyab Tahir
Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Ihsanullah, Anwar Ali, Tim David, Akeal Hosein, Sameen Gul, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Sarwar
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 26, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.7
|269.65
|Euro
|EUR
|275.9
|278.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313.25
|316.38
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,600 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.