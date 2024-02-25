Search

ad
Sports

Mateen crowned Nayza National Armwrestling Season 2 champion

Web Desk
11:45 PM | 25 Feb, 2024
Mateen crowned Nayza National Armwrestling Season 2 champion

LAHORE – International player Mateen Asif emerged as title winner in the Nayza National Armwrestling Championship Season 2 that concluded in Lahore on Saturday.  

In the senior -80kg category, Mateen Asif displayed outstanding armwrestling prowess and outsmarted his opponent Haroon Khokar, who finished as runner-up. Mukram Asif managed to grab the third position in the same category.  

In the youth division for the -85kg weight class, Abdul Aziz, esteemed president of Major Armwrestling, emerged victorious, with Hamad Butt and Hamza Butt finishing in second and third places, respectively. The heavyweight +85kg category saw Shazil Ali taking the top spot, followed by Hassan Butt and Muzammil Khawar.  

Additionally, Shahbaz Baig, Mudassir Jutt, and Haider King claimed the first, second, and third positions in the -75kg category, respectively. The -60kg category was dominated by Huzaifa Shah, with Sajjad Shah and Mian Ahmed completing the podium. 

Nauman Malik, the organizer of the tournament, praised the event's ability to attract national and international talent. "The remarkable participation from both national and international competitors has truly enhanced the stature of this championship." He expressed optimism about the future of armwrestling in Pakistan, envisioning the nation's athletes achieving international acclaim. 

Reflecting on his victory and the platform provided by Nayza, Mateen Asif said: "Having represented Pakistan on international stages before, I am deeply grateful to Nayza for nurturing such talent. This support is pivotal for our athletes to excel and bring international honours to our country." 

The Nayza National Armwrestling Championship 2024 Season 2 saw a staggering participation of 500 competitors from across Pakistan, competing in six major categories, including many national and international players.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

09:25 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Babar Azam's century propels Peshawar Zalmi to 201 against Islamabad ...

03:22 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali blessed with baby girl

11:44 AM | 26 Feb, 2024

National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup: FG Polo ...

11:45 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

Mateen crowned Nayza National Armwrestling Season 2 champion

09:32 AM | 25 Feb, 2024

Haris Rauf suffers injury scare in PSL 9 ahead of T20 World Cup

08:42 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Bringing maximum ATP, ITF activity to Pakistan is my top priority: ...

Sports

06:36 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Pakistan’s Owais Munir wins silver at Asian Snooker Championship

Advertisement

Latest

09:55 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

VIDEO: Unruly Pakistani passenger arrested after ruckus on flight

Gold & Silver

05:17 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 26, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 282.55
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.88 751.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.79 917.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 726.53 734.53
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 317.87 320.37
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 26 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 26th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: