Mateen crowned Nayza National Armwrestling Season 2 champion

LAHORE – International player Mateen Asif emerged as title winner in the Nayza National Armwrestling Championship Season 2 that concluded in Lahore on Saturday.
In the senior -80kg category, Mateen Asif displayed outstanding armwrestling prowess and outsmarted his opponent Haroon Khokar, who finished as runner-up. Mukram Asif managed to grab the third position in the same category.
In the youth division for the -85kg weight class, Abdul Aziz, esteemed president of Major Armwrestling, emerged victorious, with Hamad Butt and Hamza Butt finishing in second and third places, respectively. The heavyweight +85kg category saw Shazil Ali taking the top spot, followed by Hassan Butt and Muzammil Khawar.
Additionally, Shahbaz Baig, Mudassir Jutt, and Haider King claimed the first, second, and third positions in the -75kg category, respectively. The -60kg category was dominated by Huzaifa Shah, with Sajjad Shah and Mian Ahmed completing the podium.
Nauman Malik, the organizer of the tournament, praised the event's ability to attract national and international talent. "The remarkable participation from both national and international competitors has truly enhanced the stature of this championship." He expressed optimism about the future of armwrestling in Pakistan, envisioning the nation's athletes achieving international acclaim.
Reflecting on his victory and the platform provided by Nayza, Mateen Asif said: "Having represented Pakistan on international stages before, I am deeply grateful to Nayza for nurturing such talent. This support is pivotal for our athletes to excel and bring international honours to our country."
The Nayza National Armwrestling Championship 2024 Season 2 saw a staggering participation of 500 competitors from across Pakistan, competing in six major categories, including many national and international players.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 26, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.