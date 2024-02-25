Search

ad
Other NewsTop News

New chief minister of Punjab to be elected tomorrow

Web Desk
10:31 PM | 25 Feb, 2024
New chief minister of Punjab to be elected tomorrow
Source: File photos

A Punjab Assembly session will be held on Monday to elect the new chief minister of Punjab.

The session will be held in Lahore at 11:00am. The candidates had until 05:00 pm on Sunday to file the nomination papers for the chief minister's office.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has named Maryam Nawaz and the rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has named Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan as their candidates for chief minister's office.

For Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, this is her debut in the parliamentary politics of Pakistan. On the other hand, Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan is an experienced parliamentarian from Faisalabad. He has replaced Mian Aslam Iqbal as PTI candidate for Punjab’s chief minister's office.

If elected, Maryam Nawaz will be the first woman chief minister of Punjab or any other province of the country since the creation of Pakistan in 1947. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:29 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

Pakistan likely to elect new president on March 9

10:31 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

New chief minister of Punjab to be elected tomorrow

08:29 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

President Alvi 'refuses' to convene NA session until ECP allocates ...

10:06 AM | 25 Feb, 2024

PPP's Awais Qadir Shah elected Sindh Assembly speaker

09:08 AM | 25 Feb, 2024

Malik Ahmad Khan sworn in as Punjab Assembly Speaker

10:15 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Has Azerbaijan signed a $1.6 billion deal with Pakistan to buy JF-17C ...

Most viewed

02:02 AM | 23 Feb, 2024

Imran Riaz Khan: Dissent Pakistani journalist arrested again

09:14 AM | 23 Feb, 2024

Newly-elected Punjab Assembly MPAs take oath with hours of delay

09:27 AM | 24 Feb, 2024

Election Commission shares latest party positions for National ...

09:02 AM | 24 Feb, 2024

Sindh imposes section 144 in Karachi as newly elected members take ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:29 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

Pakistan likely to elect new president on March 9

Gold & Silver

03:33 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Gold prices recover in Pakistan in line with global trend

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 25, 2024 (Sunday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 282.55
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.88 751.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.79 917.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 726.53 734.53
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 317.87 320.37
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 25 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 25th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: