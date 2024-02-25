New chief minister of Punjab to be elected tomorrow

A Punjab Assembly session will be held on Monday to elect the new chief minister of Punjab.
The session will be held in Lahore at 11:00am. The candidates had until 05:00 pm on Sunday to file the nomination papers for the chief minister's office.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has named Maryam Nawaz and the rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has named Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan as their candidates for chief minister's office.
For Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, this is her debut in the parliamentary politics of Pakistan. On the other hand, Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan is an experienced parliamentarian from Faisalabad. He has replaced Mian Aslam Iqbal as PTI candidate for Punjab’s chief minister's office.
If elected, Maryam Nawaz will be the first woman chief minister of Punjab or any other province of the country since the creation of Pakistan in 1947.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 25, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.