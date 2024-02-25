New chief minister of Punjab to be elected tomorrow

A Punjab Assembly session will be held on Monday to elect the new chief minister of Punjab.

The session will be held in Lahore at 11:00am. The candidates had until 05:00 pm on Sunday to file the nomination papers for the chief minister's office.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has named Maryam Nawaz and the rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has named Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan as their candidates for chief minister's office.

For Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, this is her debut in the parliamentary politics of Pakistan. On the other hand, Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan is an experienced parliamentarian from Faisalabad. He has replaced Mian Aslam Iqbal as PTI candidate for Punjab’s chief minister's office.

If elected, Maryam Nawaz will be the first woman chief minister of Punjab or any other province of the country since the creation of Pakistan in 1947.