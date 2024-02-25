Pakistan likely to elect new president on March 9

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is likely to conduct the presidential election on March 9, just a day before the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Pakistani media quoted a senior official of the ECP as saying, "There is a concrete proposal for the election of president on March 9. Once approved, it will follow issuance of the schedule for the electoral process, involving the parliament and provincial legislatures."

The next month’s presidential election will witness the 14th head of the state making his way to the President's House. The incumbent president, Dr Arif Alvi, completed his five-year term on September 8 last year but continues to hold the office in the absence of the legislatures, barring the Senate of Pakistan.

According to the power-sharing deal struck between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Shehbaz Sharif will run for the prime ministerial slot, while ex-president Asif Ali Zardari will contest to become the head of the state again.

It is widely believed that given their numerical strength in the legislatures and of their allies, both appear set to make it to the coveted posts.

Meanwhile, President Alvi is prepared to contest for the presidential office, yet another time, provided his party designates him as the candidate for it. He is the third president in the country’s history who has completed his constitutional tenure.

Zardari was the first elected president who had the distinction of completing his tenure in office followed by Mamnoon Hussain. He is all set to clinch the distinguished slot once more.

Sources said that President Alvi has made preparations to vacate the Presidency and he would be entitled to all the privileges and perks as the former head of state upon retirement.