Pakistan likely to elect new president on March 9

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is likely to conduct the presidential election on March 9, just a day before the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.
The Pakistani media quoted a senior official of the ECP as saying, "There is a concrete proposal for the election of president on March 9. Once approved, it will follow issuance of the schedule for the electoral process, involving the parliament and provincial legislatures."
The next month’s presidential election will witness the 14th head of the state making his way to the President's House. The incumbent president, Dr Arif Alvi, completed his five-year term on September 8 last year but continues to hold the office in the absence of the legislatures, barring the Senate of Pakistan.
According to the power-sharing deal struck between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Shehbaz Sharif will run for the prime ministerial slot, while ex-president Asif Ali Zardari will contest to become the head of the state again.
It is widely believed that given their numerical strength in the legislatures and of their allies, both appear set to make it to the coveted posts.
Meanwhile, President Alvi is prepared to contest for the presidential office, yet another time, provided his party designates him as the candidate for it. He is the third president in the country’s history who has completed his constitutional tenure.
Zardari was the first elected president who had the distinction of completing his tenure in office followed by Mamnoon Hussain. He is all set to clinch the distinguished slot once more.
Sources said that President Alvi has made preparations to vacate the Presidency and he would be entitled to all the privileges and perks as the former head of state upon retirement.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 25, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
