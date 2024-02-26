Punjab to elect its Chief Minister today

LAHORE – Pakistan's largest region Punjab is set to elect its Chief Minister today as Pakistan Muslim League PML-N, and PTI-backed candidates vying for coveted position.

The closely watched polls for Leader of the House in the Punjab Assembly will take place at 11am today. The daughter of PML-N supremo Maryam Nawaz earlier submitted her nomination papers for the chief minister seat.

Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) fielded Rana Aftab Khan as a candidate for the top slot in the provincial legislature.

PTI-backed Rana Aftab was picked for the coveted role after initial nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal faced threats of detention in previous cases.

Over the weekend, Malik Ahmed Khan won the Punjab Assembly speaker seat.

Earlier, Rana Aftab expressed concern over alleged denial of PTI members from attending the assembly session but asserted that the lives of their workers were more important than positions. He expressed confidence in winning the coveted seat.

Punjab Police also tried arresting its previous nominee, Mian Aslam. PTI Secretary General Hammad Azhar stated that Mian Aslam was nominated by Imran Khan but due to police presence, Rana Aftab was chosen. Azhar claimed PTI had 212 MPA's support, contrasting PML-N's 40 members.

Mian Aslam was granted protective bail in 18 cases related to last year's riots but faced arrest attempts by Punjab Police. He later criticized the police's actions, citing disregard for the Constitution and law.