Punjab to elect its Chief Minister today

LAHORE – Pakistan's largest region Punjab is set to elect its Chief Minister today as Pakistan Muslim League PML-N, and PTI-backed candidates vying for coveted position.
The closely watched polls for Leader of the House in the Punjab Assembly will take place at 11am today. The daughter of PML-N supremo Maryam Nawaz earlier submitted her nomination papers for the chief minister seat.
Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) fielded Rana Aftab Khan as a candidate for the top slot in the provincial legislature.
PTI-backed Rana Aftab was picked for the coveted role after initial nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal faced threats of detention in previous cases.
Over the weekend, Malik Ahmed Khan won the Punjab Assembly speaker seat.
Earlier, Rana Aftab expressed concern over alleged denial of PTI members from attending the assembly session but asserted that the lives of their workers were more important than positions. He expressed confidence in winning the coveted seat.
Punjab Police also tried arresting its previous nominee, Mian Aslam. PTI Secretary General Hammad Azhar stated that Mian Aslam was nominated by Imran Khan but due to police presence, Rana Aftab was chosen. Azhar claimed PTI had 212 MPA's support, contrasting PML-N's 40 members.
Mian Aslam was granted protective bail in 18 cases related to last year's riots but faced arrest attempts by Punjab Police. He later criticized the police's actions, citing disregard for the Constitution and law.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 26, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
