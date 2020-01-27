Had the misfortune to use the ladies room at Karachi airport – dirty and stinking: Mehwish Hayat

Sheherbano Syed
11:47 AM | 27 Jan, 2020
Had the misfortune to use the ladies room at Karachi airport – dirty and stinking: Mehwish Hayat
Have you ever used the washrooms at Jinnah International Airport? Yes? Well then you know exactly what Mehwish Hayat is talking about.

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient, recently had a mot-so-pleasant experience at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi and shared how she had the "misfortune of using the ladies room at Karachi airport."

The Load Wedding actor took to Twitter to share her grievances saying, "Disgusting! Dirty and stinking. Even saw cockroaches. Not only is it unhygienic but is this the first impression we want to give to people arriving here?"

She added, "These are the most basic amenities — let's clean up our act."

Mehwish also shared how she even saw cockroaches. Now that’s a big NO NO!

Many people shared their personal horror stories at the airport under Hayat's Tweet:

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

