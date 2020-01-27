Had the misfortune to use the ladies room at Karachi airport – dirty and stinking: Mehwish Hayat

Have you ever used the washrooms at Jinnah International Airport? Yes? Well then you know exactly what Mehwish Hayat is talking about.

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient, recently had a mot-so-pleasant experience at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi and shared how she had the "misfortune of using the ladies room at Karachi airport."

Disgusting! Had misfortune to use the ladies room at Khi Airport - dirty and stinking. Even saw cockroaches. Not only is it unhygienic but is this the first impression we want to give to people arriving here? These are the most basic amenities - let's clean up our act — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) January 24, 2020

The Load Wedding actor took to Twitter to share her grievances saying, "Disgusting! Dirty and stinking. Even saw cockroaches. Not only is it unhygienic but is this the first impression we want to give to people arriving here?"

She added, "These are the most basic amenities — let's clean up our act."

Mehwish also shared how she even saw cockroaches. Now that’s a big NO NO!

Many people shared their personal horror stories at the airport under Hayat's Tweet:

I remember travelling back home from Lahore. I went to use the facilities and the cleaners wouldn't give toilet paper unless we paid them!!! I was in shock! Never experienced that before!! — Yas C (@ChaudhryYasmine) January 24, 2020

2 years ago I had the misfortune of changing my 6 months old baby’s diaper in the karachi departure lounge bathroom. I was whacking away flying cockroaches with one hand to keep my baby safe. While the cleaner kept continuously commenting on how I should or shouldn’t wash my kid — Hareem Sumbul (@HareemSumbul) January 24, 2020

The wash room in all the Airport are dirty and unhygienic .We are about to welcome visitors from UK the Government Should Do something about it . — Voile De Foi (@veiloffaithpak) January 24, 2020

