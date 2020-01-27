PM Imran reaches Karachi on day-long visit
04:18 PM | 27 Jan, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in the Sindh capital Monday on a day-long visit to the port city.
During the visit, he will meet a delegation of prominent businessmen and participate in the cheques distribution ceremony of "Kamyab Jawan Programme" as chief guest.
The Prime Minister will also attend the fund raising event of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.
Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI meets Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Governor House Karachi today.— PTI Karachi Official (@PTI_KHI) January 27, 2020
Governor Sindh @ImranIsmailPTI is also present in the meeting. pic.twitter.com/qwYAVU2sKk
