PM Imran to visit Karachi today

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi today (Monday) where he would meet a delegation of prominent businessmen.

During his daylong visit, the prime minister would also distribute cheques under “Kamyab Jawan Programme’ in a ceremony as a chief guest, PM office media wing in a press release on Sunday said.

He would also attend a ceremony for the fund-raising of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMH).