PAKvSA, 1st Test – Proteas elect to bat against Green Shirts

KARACHI – South Africa won the toss and chose to bat in the first Test against Pakistan at Karachi’s National Stadium on Tuesday.

The two teams will play their first Test in Pakistan after 14 years which starts today, a match being described as a "monumental moment" for the revival of international cricket in Pakistan.

Babar Azam will make his Test captaincy debut against the South Africa team. He has recovered from a thumb injury that kept him out of the two-Test series in New Zealand, which Pakistan lost 2-0.

Team Pakistan

Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

Team South Africa

Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (captain, wk), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lutho Sipamla.