First ever women-only pink buses to be introduced in Karachi

Web Desk 12:00 PM | 27 Jan, 2023
For the first time ever in Pakistan, the Transport ministry is working tirelessly to empower and protect women who wish to travel safely at affordable prices.

Now the Sindh government has decided to launch the 'Pink People's Bus' service for women in Karachi.

The decision was made by Provincial Minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon. The minister stated that the bus service would begin its first route on February 1 from Model Colony, Shahrah-e-Faisal to Tower.

Sharjeel stated that the pink bus would run every 20 minutes during morning and evening office commuting hours, and once every hour during the day. In a meeting, the officials also reviewed the initiations of bus service in Sukkur, Larkana, and Hyderabad and the launch of routes 4, 5, 6, and 7 in Karachi.

Sharjeel directed the managing director of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority to visit the remaining routes of the People's Bus Service in Karachi.

The provincial minister for Transport tweeted the exciting news.

Earlier this month, Sharjeel announced the launch of Pakistan's first electric bus service in Karachi. These electric buses are environmentally friendly; charged via solar energy, and offer a comfortable and affordable ride. 

After the metropolis city's public transport venture, the initiation of the People's Bus Service in Sukkur will start on January 29.

Secretary Transport Abdul Halim Sheikh, Managing Director Sindh Mass Transit Authority Zubair Chana, and Operations Manager National Radio and Telecommunications Abdul Shakur were present during the meeting.

