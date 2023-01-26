OIC meeting convened by Pakistan condemns Islamophobic act of Quran’s desecration in Sweden, Netherlands

ISLAMABAD – Muslim nations are strongly denouncing back-to-back attacks on Holy Quran in Sweden, and the Netherlands, with Pakistan leading the condemnation at global forums.

Amid the widespread condemnations, Islamabad convened an ambassadorial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States in New York earlier this week.

A report of the country’s state broadcaster suggests that Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram presided over the meeting on Wednesday.

The leaders gathered at the meeting strongly condemned the recent abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in European nations which members called a recent manifestation of Islamophobia that calls for strong condemnation.

OIC group members also called for a follow-up of the resolution the United Nations adopted against Islamophobia, calling on UN Chief to formulate an action plan to reverse Islamophobia. OIC members also commended efforts by Pakistan for taking steps to curb Islamophobia.

Earlier, Islamabad asked world leaders to combat Islamophobia with a united front and to promote inter-faith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

The recent sacrilegious incident caused a furor among Muslim countries with several states calling out the Western world for hurting billion in the guise of freedom of expression.

Last year, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, declaring March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia.