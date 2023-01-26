Pakistani rupee slumps to all-time low of 240 against dollar in inter-bank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee plunged as much as 2.7 percent to approach an all-time low, days after currency exchangers lifted a cap on the rupee-dollar rate.

Reports in local media suggest that the USD increased by Rs10.11 against the local currency in the interbank market and was traded at Rs240, the lowest level of the PKR drop against the greenback since July 28, 2022.

In the interbank market, the dollar is being sold between Rs250-255 in a worrisome situation for the cash-strapped country.

Reports in local media suggest that the country's central bank is adjusting the exchange rate to the market rate to address the widening difference between the official and open market rate.

More to follow...