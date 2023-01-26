Sarfaraz Ahmed wins hearts by singing 'Mubarak Ho Tumko Ye Shaadi Tumhari' at Shan’s Masood wedding event

LAHORE – Former Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed is garnering praise for singing a song at the wedding qawali night of cricketer Shan Masood, who recently tied the knot.

As several cricketers attended the wedding ceremony of Shan Masood in northern city of Peshawar, a Qawali function was arranged in Karachi which was also attended by cricket fraternity members including Quetta Gladiators star player who mesmerised the audience with his charming singing skills.

Sporting a bald look with dark sherwani, the 35-year-old can be seen singing Mubarak Ho Tumko Ye Shaadi, the famous Bollywood song.

In the clip, the newlywed player Shan Masood is also seen hugging Sarfaraz while others cheer and laud him for his singing skills.

As the clip went viral, social media users and Sarfaraz Ahmed's fans also showered praises on him for his melodious voice.

Last week, Shan Masood tied the knot with love Nische Khan in an intimate family event, which was attended by several cricketers.

Shan will host a Walima reception for his friends and family in the port city of Karachi tomorrow (January 27).