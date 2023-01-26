Sarfaraz Ahmed wins hearts by singing 'Mubarak Ho Tumko Ye Shaadi Tumhari' at Shan’s Masood wedding event

LAHORE – Former Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed is garnering praise for singing a song at the wedding qawali night of cricketer Shan Masood, who recently tied the knot.
As several cricketers attended the wedding ceremony of Shan Masood in northern city of Peshawar, a Qawali function was arranged in Karachi which was also attended by cricket fraternity members including Quetta Gladiators star player who mesmerised the audience with his charming singing skills.
Sporting a bald look with dark sherwani, the 35-year-old can be seen singing Mubarak Ho Tumko Ye Shaadi, the famous Bollywood song.
In the clip, the newlywed player Shan Masood is also seen hugging Sarfaraz while others cheer and laud him for his singing skills.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Da Artist Wedding Photography® (@daartistphoto)
As the clip went viral, social media users and Sarfaraz Ahmed's fans also showered praises on him for his melodious voice.
Last week, Shan Masood tied the knot with love Nische Khan in an intimate family event, which was attended by several cricketers.
Shan will host a Walima reception for his friends and family in the port city of Karachi tomorrow (January 27).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 26, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|253.4
|255.15
|Euro
|EUR
|274
|276.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|311
|314
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.7
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|615.68
|620.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|188
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.12
|34.37
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.83
|34.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.52
|29.87
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|756.69
|761.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|600.37
|604.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.5
|64
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs190,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs163,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs150,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 173,200.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.