Will Feroze Khan's ex-wife Alizeh Sultan join showbiz?

For Alizeh Sultan Khan, the ex-wife of Pakistani actor Feroze Khan, life has turned upside down.
From the former couple's heartbreaking and messy divorce, which came as a shock, to their virtual detestation for each other, tabloids have scrutinized every aspect of their lives.
Although both parties are now moving on with their divorce proceedings, paparazzis continue to run after Sultan assuming that she would join the showbiz industry.
When paparazzis approached the Khaani actor's ex-spouse, the mother of two suggested otherwise and shook her head, making it clear that she has no intention to join the entertainment industry.
Sultan recently posted an Instagram video where she quoted American singer Miley Cyrus' song, Flowers. Surprisingly, Cyrus' song gives a hint about her breakup with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Both the ladies, though miles apart, are in the same condition; healing from their toxic relationships and healing on their own.
Social media users were all supportive of Sultan suggesting that she "glows differently."
Sultan reminded all the broken-hearted people to "Buy yourself flowers" to make themselves happy.
Earlier on September 21, 2022, Sultan announced that the couple has split in an Instagram post.
Khan and Sultan tied the knot in 2019. The ex-couple has been blessed with two children whom they share custody of.
