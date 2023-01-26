Will Jemima Goldsmith's 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' release in Pakistan?

British film producer and screenwriter Jemima Goldsmith is considered among the finest people in the field.

The ex-wife of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan has been working on her latest offering, What's Love Got To Do With It? The film boasts actors from Hollywood, Bollywood and Lollywood with Sajal Aly essaying a pivotal role. Though the film will be screened in multiple cities around the world, the Pakistani audience has been wondering if the movie will release in the country.

According to media reports, the highly anticipated cross-culture rom-com will definitely release in Pakistan, mainly because the film revolves around Pakistani cultures and traditions through a different lens. The Shekhar Kapur directorial is slated to hit different theatres, with the Atrium Cinemas confirming that the film will release on March 3.

Other than that, Nueplex Cinemas, The Arena and Cue Cinemas are waiting for an update on the movie’s screening. However, Universal Cinemas in Lahore will not screen Goldmsith's production at their cinema house.

The film is scheduled to release in Australia on January 26 and on January 27 in UK cinemas. What's Love Got To Do With It? also premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September, and at the Rome Film Festival in October. The project bagged the Best Comedy award at the latter fest.

With an outstanding ensemble cast channelling diversity and harmony, What's Love Got To Do With It? stars Lily James, Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Sajal Aly, Oliver Chris, Asim Chaudhry, Jeff Mirza, Alice Orr-Ewing and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.