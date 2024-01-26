Search

WorldTop News

ICJ rejects Israel’s plea to dismiss Gaza genocide case

Web Desk
11:33 AM | 26 Jan, 2024
ICJ rejects Israel’s plea to dismiss Gaza genocide case

THE HAGUE – The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that it had jurisdiction to hear the South Africa’s petition filed against Israel over genocide in Gaza. 

A sixteen-member bench of the ICJ issued the landmark ruling, as it turned down the Israel plea to throw out the case accusing it of genocide in Gaza.

Judge Joan Donoghue remarked that some allegations against Israel fall within the provisions of the Genocide Convention.

At one point, the ICJ president said Palestinians appeared to be a protected group under the convention.

She said the court noted that the military operation carried out by Israel has resulted in a large number of deaths and injuries, as well as massive destruction of homes, the forcible displacement of the vast majority of the population and extensive damage to civilian infrastructure.

She also cited a statement by senior UN official Martin Griffiths where he said “Gaza has become a place of death and despair”.

The world court has ordered Israel to take all measures to prevent genocide in Gaza where death toll has surpassed 25,000 since Oct 7 Hamas attack against Israel.

The decision is a preliminary stage of a case filed by South Africa at the International Court of Justice alleging that Israel's military action in Gaza amounts to genocide.

South Africa has requested several emergency measures, including the suspension of military operations in Gaza, a halt to further escalation, and the facilitation of humanitarian aid into the region.

It's speculated that the court may not mandate a complete ceasefire but could instead instruct Israel to allow sufficient humanitarian relief into Gaza.

While the ICJ's ruling is final and cannot be appealed, it lacks enforcement mechanisms.

Israel has contended that the ICJ lacks jurisdiction over the case and has dismissed South Africa's allegations of genocide as "grossly distorted" and "blood libel."

Hamas has expressed willingness to abide by any ceasefire directives from the ICJ if Israel reciprocates.

On the other hand, at least 25,900 Palestinians have been martyred and 64,110 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October last year.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

02:18 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

24 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza fighting – highest single-day ...

11:45 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Gaza death toll tops 25,000 as Israel continues to bomb Palestinians

12:46 AM | 21 Jan, 2024

Israel rejects Palestinian sovereignty in Gaza Strip: Netanyahu tells ...

09:32 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Over 140 killed in last 24 hours as Israeli forces move closer to ...

07:23 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Mexico, Chile ask ICC to investigate potential crimes amid ...

04:20 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Sheikh Rashid arrested in May 9 violence case

Most viewed

04:56 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Propaganda on social media aims to create chaos in Pakistan: COAS ...

10:24 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Fatima Bhutto calls Bollywood a "craven industry" for attending Ram ...

09:35 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's federal cabinet approves deployment of army for elections

02:50 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Russian military plane crashes near Belgorod, killing 74

09:31 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Saudi Arabia 'to open first liquor store for diplomats in Riyadh'

05:52 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

‘Credible evidence’ proves Indian involvement in assassination of ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:18 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

How to online check list of housing societies declared illegal by LDA?

Gold & Silver Rate

03:08 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Gold prices go up in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 26 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 26, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.35 for selling.

Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.55.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.9 281.35
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 359.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.55 75.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.92 751.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 29.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.4 917.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 726.5 734.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 320.8 323.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

08:53 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 26, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: