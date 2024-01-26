ICJ to rule on Israel genocide case today as Gaza death toll nears 26,000

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is poised to deliver a verdict today regarding whether to compel Israel to halt its military campaign in response to allegations of state-led genocide in Gaza, raised by South Africa.

The verdict will be announced at 2pm local time in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel (12pm GMT), with the session expected to last an hour.

The decision is a preliminary stage of a case filed by South Africa at the International Court of Justice alleging that Israel's military action in Gaza amounts to genocide.

South Africa has requested several emergency measures, including the suspension of military operations in Gaza, a halt to further escalation, and the facilitation of humanitarian aid into the region.

It's speculated that the court may not mandate a complete ceasefire but could instead instruct Israel to allow sufficient humanitarian relief into Gaza.

While the ICJ's ruling is final and cannot be appealed, it lacks enforcement mechanisms.

Israel has contended that the ICJ lacks jurisdiction over the case and has dismissed South Africa's allegations of genocide as "grossly distorted" and "blood libel."

Hamas has expressed willingness to abide by any ceasefire directives from the ICJ if Israel reciprocates.

On the other hand, at least 25,900 Palestinians have been martyred and 64,110 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October last year.